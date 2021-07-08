Advertisement

Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for information about owners of dogs left at lake

The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of seven pups found at Geary State Lake.
The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of seven pups found at Geary State Lake.(Geary County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Seven stray pups were found near Geary State Lake and now the Sheriff’s Office would like to speak to their owners.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for information about who puppies left at Geary State Lake may belong to.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on July 5, around 7 p.m., deputies found seven stray puppies running around Geary State Lake near mile marker 145. It said no adult dogs were found in the area.

If you have information about the pups, call the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified

Latest News

The Polk-Quincy Viaduct secured $234 million in funding from the state's Ike Program
State and local leaders react to launch of Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
The Polk-Quincy Viaduct secured $234 million in funding from the state's Ike Program
State and local leaders react to launch of Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
Daniel Jones, 47, of Quenemo.
Police chase leads to discovery of methamphetamine in Osage Co.
Day 4 of the Frito-Lay Strike in Topeka
Money wasn’t the only cause for the Frito-Lay Strike