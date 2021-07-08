Funding finally secured to replace aging Polk-Quincy Viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After years of discussion, a plan to replace Downtown Topeka’s Polk-Quincy Viaduct is officially in action.

Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Sec. of Transportation Julie Lorenz and local officials gathered at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka Thursday morning to make the announcement.

Kelly said $297 million in funds have been allotted for eight highway modernization and safety project across eastern Kansas.

The funds come from the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, a 10-year program passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2020 specifically for transportation improvement projects throughout the state.

Taking a bulk of the funding designated to the eastern part of the state includes replacing the 58-year-old Polk Quincy Viaduct in Downtown Topeka.

The viaduct project is expected to cost a total of $234 million, with $214 million coming from the state, and an additional $20 million contributed locally.

Plans include the expansion of a two-mile stretch of I-70 between MacVicar Ave. to Topeka Blvd. from four lanes to six, and replacing the existing viaduct to 4th St.

The project is expected to be let for construction in 2024, with work to begin soon after that.

A proposed new bridge will shift the highway to the north, flattening the curve by about half and minimizing the number of ramps.

Earlier this year KDOT says the alignment also would allow normal I-70 traffic in the first year of construction, but they would need to close the highway the second year.

To read more about the Polk-Quincy Viaduct replacement, along with the other projects approved click here.

