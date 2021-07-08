Former daycare provider in Hays charged in infant’s death

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — A former daycare provider in Hays has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 8-week-old baby.

Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson Jr. said the charge against Michelle Sarver alleges the child’s unintentional death was caused by recklessness, The HaysPost reported Thursday.

The infant died after being found unresponsive on Aug. 10, 2013, at the Michelle Sarver Day Care Home.

According to an emergency order of suspension from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at the time, a nearly 8-week old infant was left unattended for about 30 minutes after being propped up with pillows and a blanket for a nap on a bed in the daycare.

Sarver began CPR after the child was found unresponsive and lying on its stomach, the health agency said.

The infant died at a Wichita hospital.

Anderson said was asked to review the case shortly after he took office after being elected last year.

Sarver was served by summons and is not currently in custody.

