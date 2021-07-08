Advertisement

Former daycare provider in Hays charged in infant’s death

WWNY Daycare Bootcamp promotes in-home childcare businesses
WWNY Daycare Bootcamp promotes in-home childcare businesses
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — A former daycare provider in Hays has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 8-week-old baby.

Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson Jr. said the charge against Michelle Sarver alleges the child’s unintentional death was caused by recklessness, The HaysPost reported Thursday.

The infant died after being found unresponsive on Aug. 10, 2013, at the Michelle Sarver Day Care Home.

According to an emergency order of suspension from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at the time, a nearly 8-week old infant was left unattended for about 30 minutes after being propped up with pillows and a blanket for a nap on a bed in the daycare.

Sarver began CPR after the child was found unresponsive and lying on its stomach, the health agency said.

The infant died at a Wichita hospital.

Anderson said was asked to review the case shortly after he took office after being elected last year.

Sarver was served by summons and is not currently in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified
Elijah Radcliff
TPD asking for help locating recent armed robbery suspect

Latest News

FILE
Housing policy changes needed to prevent mass evictions
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Husband of pregnant woman who died in crash thankful for community support
Funding finally secured to replace aging Polk-Quincy Viaduct
Shawnee Co. law enforcement agencies look to improve relationship with communities