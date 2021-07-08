Advertisement

Emporia's David Traylor Zoo celebrates newly-completed front entrance renovations

Emporia’s David Traylor Zoo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate completing...
Emporia’s David Traylor Zoo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate completing the first phase of exterior renovations.(David Traylor Zoo)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 8, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia’s David Traylor Zoo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate completing the first phase of exterior renovations.

The zoo held a grand opening for the Jones Testamentary Trust Grand Entrance and Memorial, the North American Flyway, and the Laughing Kookaburra Exhibit. The updates are part of a nearly five-million-dollar contract; the next step in the renovation process is to move all of the zoo’s llamas south to make room for a new parking lot. The City of Emporia will also be paving South Exchange St. to provide better access to the zoo from the east side.

The zoo’s Education Center, parking lot, and king vulture exhibit are set to be renovated and expanded in 2022.

