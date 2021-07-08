Emergency crews responding to report of crash north of Holton

Advertisement

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a crash late Thursday morning in northern Jackson County.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash late Thursday morning in northern Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 11:20 a.m. on US-75 near 286th Road, about six miles north of Holton.

Initial reports indicated no serious injuries resulted from the collision.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

