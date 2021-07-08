Emergency crews responding to report of crash north of Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash late Thursday morning in northern Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 11:20 a.m. on US-75 near 286th Road, about six miles north of Holton.

Initial reports indicated no serious injuries resulted from the collision.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

