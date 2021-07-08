Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Crews fighting garage fire that spread to house on SW Urish Rd.

WIBW Push Fire Breaking News
WIBW Push Fire Breaking News(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from several area fire departments are fighting a garage fire that spread to a house.

Auburn Fire got the call just before 2 p.m. Thursday. It reported a fully engulfed garage at 6540 SW Urish Rd. They called for assistance from Mission Township, the 190th Air Refueling Wing, and Dover as the fire spread.

13 NEWS has a crew on the scene. We will provide updated information as it becomes available.

