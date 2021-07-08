Advertisement

Democrats pick attorney to fill vacancy in Kansas House seat

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Local Democrats have selected a 44-year-old Overland Park attorney to fill a vacancy in the Kansas House.

Dan Osman will replace former Democratic Rep. Jennifer Day, also from Overland Park, who resigned in June because she was moving outside the district. Democrats selected Osman on Wednesday night.

Osman owns a consulting firm that helps developers comply with government affirmative action rules, advises minority- and female-owned businesses and educates fellow attorneys about affirmative action.

He also served previously on the Hickman Mills school board on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

He’s taking the seat for a district that’s been hotly contested in the last two elections.

Democrats picked up the seat in 2018, when David Benson won by 82 votes out of more than 10,700 cast. Benson resigned before the 2020 elections; Democrats picked Day to replace him, and she won the seat that November by 62 votes out of 13,800 cast.

Terry Frederick, the Republican who narrowly lost to Day, already has filed to run for the seat in 2022.

