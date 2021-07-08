Advertisement

City: Evacuated Miami-area condo still unsafe for occupancy

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — North Miami Beach officials say a condominium building that was evacuated because of safety concerns must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The building is about five miles from Surfside, Florida, where Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

An audit prompted by the collapse found that the nearby 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January.

The city rejected two new surveys filed by the condo association this week because they did not comply with the certification process or address problems raised in the January report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified
Elijah Radcliff
TPD asking for help locating recent armed robbery suspect

Latest News

FILE
Housing policy changes needed to prevent mass evictions
FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Husband of pregnant woman who died in crash thankful for community support
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme