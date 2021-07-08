Advertisement

Charges filed against Topeka man after Hy-Vee employee finds child porn on lost phone

Gregory Seeley
Gregory Seeley(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child after his cell phone was found at a local Hy-Vee with child pornography on it.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Gregory Myron Seeley for the possession of child pornography. On July 1, he said law enforcement was called to Hy-Vee at 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd. when an employee reported finding a cellphone left by a customer identified as Seeley.

According to Kagay, the employee reported finding images of nude children on the cell phone. He said law enforcement took possession of the phone and executed a search warrant on the phone and at Seeley’s home.

On Thursday, July 8, Kagay said his office filed various charges related to the investigation including seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of weapons. He said Seeley was released after a $100,000 bond.

Seeley’s case has been set for a conference hearing on July 15, at 2 p.m.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into the case. Anyone with information related to the crimes should notify law enforcement immediately.

