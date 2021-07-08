Advertisement

Balloon release to be held for teen killed over 4th of July weekend

Navaeh Martinez
Navaeh Martinez(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A balloon release will be held for Nevaeh Martinez on Friday, July 9.

Tashina Plakio, a cousin of Navaeh Martinez, says that a balloon release will be held for her on Friday, July 9. Martinez is the 17-year-old victim of a fatal shooting over the 4th of July weekend.

The release will be held on Friday, July 9, from 7 to 7:30 p.m., at the corner of 11th and Clay St. There will be a candle lighting and prayer afterward.

According to Plakio, Martinez was a beautiful soul and well-loved. She said on Friday family and friends are invited to carry on her memory.

The family said those that come should feel free to bring pink balloons to release.

Premeditated murder charges filed in 17-year-old’s death

