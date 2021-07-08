Auburn-Washburn out Wednesday to ‘Stuff the Bus’, recruit staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn is stuffing the bus to make sure kids have school supplies come fall.

The school district hosted its first ‘Stuff a Bus’ event of the summer. Activities, raffles and food trucks filled Pauline Central’s parking lot as community members donated supplies like markers, book bags and the like to be distributed to students in need.

Representatives also used the night to tell people about career opportunities in the district. Auburn-Washburn is looking for some helping hands in many positions, from drivers and custodians to paras.

“Every school is looking for help,” Bus Trainer Stephanie Bell said. “So, if you’re interested, come see us and we’ll find somewhere for you. We have multiple job opportunities.”

Two more Stuff the Bus events will be held from 3-7 p.m. the next two Wednesdays, at Jay Shideler then Indian Hills. A fourth will be held August 12 at Auburn Elementary.

