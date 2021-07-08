AG Schmidt files appeal in abortion case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt will file an appeal in the abortion case Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt, which currently allows D&Es to be performed in Kansas.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he will appeal a district court decision from earlier in 2021, Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt, that found Kansas’ law prohibiting dilation and evacuation abortions violates the Kansas Constitution. He said he filed a docketing statement with the Kansas Supreme Court to notify it of his intent to appeal the case.

In April, Schmidt said Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Teresa L. Watson found the law violated the Kansas Constitution and relied on a Kansas Supreme Court decision in an earlier stage of the case that found a “fundamental right to abortion” in Section 1 of the State’s Bill of Rights. In her ruling, he said Judge Watson noted that while she did not agree with the Supreme Court’s legal reasoning and conclusions in the case, she was bound by its decision.

According to Schmidt, among other legal issues, he will ask the Kansas High Court to reconsider its interpretation of the Kansas State Constitution from the previous decision. He said the Kansas Legislature has proposed an amendment to the state constitution in response to the court’s decision and is scheduled for a public vote in August of 2022.

