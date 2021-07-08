5G project to close lane of SW 21st St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Installation of a 5G project will close a lane of SW 21st St. for less than a day.

The City of Topeka says on Thursday, July 8, around 11 a.m., it will shut down the southern-most eastbound lane on SW 21st St. just before Burnett Rd.

According to the City, work will last until around 2 p.m. for part of a 5G installation project.

The City said Burnett Rd. will remain completely open.

