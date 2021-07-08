Advertisement

1 Million Cups provides face-to-face connections, feedback for entrepreneurs

1 Million Cups in MHK returned to in-person presentations
1 Million Cups in MHK returned to in-person presentations(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Making face-to-face connections and providing feedback for entrepreneurs are just a couple benefits as Manhattan’s One Million Cups returns to in person meetings.

In 2012, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, developed 1 Million Cups, a free program designed to educate, engage, and inspire entrepreneurs around the country.

The organization was built to help entrepreneurs while breaking down barriers assisting with access to resources to grow their businesses.

Owners of Flint Hills Beef Company and Intelligent Integration Technology both presented information about their businesses and received feedback about ways to improve their current business models.

“To be able to get their opinions, hey, this would help me purchase this would help me become a consumer. It’s really great value and super valuable to us as a company.” Flint Hills Beef Company, co-owner, Travis Tannahill says.

“Getting that feedback from them on how they feel that…we portrayed that… and how they think we would be more beneficial was really important.” Intelligent Integration Technology, owner, Pete Frasco says.

One Million Cups meets in-person, at ‘The Fellow’ co-working space, the first Wednesday of each month, while still offering virtual access to the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
SE Shawnee Co. intersection closed for fatal accident
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Teen victim in July 3rd shooting dies, suspect faces murder charge
Karen Davis was charged for criminal sodomy of a child.
Sabetha woman charged for criminal sodomy of a child
A 17-year-old girl who was shot Saturday in Central Topeka, has died from her injuries.
“She was just full of life,” mother of teen victim who died in weekend shooting says
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety

Latest News

This construction site in Kanza Park in Topeka has been idle for the last three to four months....
Construction site at Kanza Park sparks questions from Topeka city council
This construction site in Kanza Park in Topeka has been idle for the last three to four months....
Construction site at Kanza Park sparks questions from Topeka city council
Be SMART Topeka partnered with USD 501 to hand out gun locks.
Local volunteers urging gun owners to Be SMART
RCPD follows Corporal to see amazing work she has done in Aggieville