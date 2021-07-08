1 Million Cups provides face-to-face connections, feedback for entrepreneurs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Making face-to-face connections and providing feedback for entrepreneurs are just a couple benefits as Manhattan’s One Million Cups returns to in person meetings.

In 2012, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, developed 1 Million Cups, a free program designed to educate, engage, and inspire entrepreneurs around the country.

The organization was built to help entrepreneurs while breaking down barriers assisting with access to resources to grow their businesses.

Owners of Flint Hills Beef Company and Intelligent Integration Technology both presented information about their businesses and received feedback about ways to improve their current business models.

“To be able to get their opinions, hey, this would help me purchase this would help me become a consumer. It’s really great value and super valuable to us as a company.” Flint Hills Beef Company, co-owner, Travis Tannahill says.

“Getting that feedback from them on how they feel that…we portrayed that… and how they think we would be more beneficial was really important.” Intelligent Integration Technology, owner, Pete Frasco says.

One Million Cups meets in-person, at ‘The Fellow’ co-working space, the first Wednesday of each month, while still offering virtual access to the meeting.

