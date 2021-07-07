Wednesday forecast: Scattered showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is guaranteed to be cooler than yesterday as a cold front pushes through this morning but depending where you are, it may be dry and even sunny or you may be lucky enough to get much needed rainfall.

Rain showers from overnight will diminish through the morning hours but the rain is expected to increase again in coverage and intensity by this afternoon. Highest potential of rain this afternoon will remain southeast of a line from Hiawatha through Holton down to Council Grove. Northwest of the line will have mainly dry conditions with sun. It’ll still be scattered so not everyone may be lucky enough to see rain or get very little while other spots may pick up a quick 0.50″. Locally heavy rain and lightning are the threats.

If you miss out on rain today, there will be a better chance for more widespread rain over the weekend. It’s looking more likely to be a rainy weekend with heavier rain on Saturday and while there still may be widely scattered rain Sunday it won’t be as heavy as Saturday. The highest potential for severe weather is late Friday afternoon into Friday night so this weekend will be all about the rain (and t-storms) and possibly a flooding threat however at this time flooding doesn’t look to be the case.

Today: Isolated showers with a few t-storms this morning becoming more scattered this afternoon otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s. Winds SW/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s with the warmer temperatures out west. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday continues the temperature trend of warming from east to west as highs will be in the mid 90s to low 100s for the hottest day of the week. Heat indices will likely be 100-105 for most of northeast KS. While there is a slight chance of storms late in the afternoon near the Nebraska border, in general it’ll be mostly sunny for much of northeast KS with south winds gusting around 25 mph.

On and off storms will begin Friday night and last through the weekend with cooler highs in the 70s and 80s. How warm it gets will depend on how long it stays dry for but guaranteed to be cooler than Friday.

Mostly dry conditions are expected for the first half of next work week with a gradual warming trend. There are hints at some storms possible Monday and Wednesday but as of now will keep the forecast dry due to low confidence.

Taking Action:

Not everyone will get rain today so keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans to find out where the rain is. Highest chance for rain is this afternoon mainly for the southeastern half of the viewing area with lightning the only hazard.

Very hot conditions are expected Friday with storms developing Friday night. Most spots will likely remain dry until after midnight but make sure to check back on Friday with latest timing to see what areas might see storms Friday evening.

It’s looking like a rainy weekend with Saturday the highest chance for rain. We’ll continue fine-tuning this forecast as well on whether or not it’ll be continuous rain or on and off showers but start considering a Plan B for indoor activities both days.



Hail/wind threat late Friday afternoon into Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

