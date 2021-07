TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed all lanes of SW 9th St. in central Topeka.

The City of Topeka says a water main break on SW 9th St. between High and Wayne Ave. has closed the road. It said all lanes of the two streets are closed.

According to the City, repairs should take about two weeks.

