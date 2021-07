TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed all lanes of 21st St. in central Topeka.

The City of Topeka says a water main break at the intersection of SW 21st and Clay has closed all lanes of 21st between Buchanan St. and Central Park Ave.

According to the City, it does not have an estimated completion time of the repair.

