Washburn University receives largest anonymous donation in history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has received a $10.2 million anonymous donation.

Washburn University says the Alumni Association and Foundation has received a gift of $10.2 million from an anonymous donor. It said the gift will be used for several projects in the coming years as well as scholarships. It said this is the largest gift it has ever received.

“The donors wanted to make a transformative gift to celebrate all Washburn University has accomplished and set the stage for continued improvements on campus and support for students,” said Marshall Meek, president, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation. “Their generosity will provide monumental changes on our campus in the coming years and greatly support our students.”

According to WU, one project that will benefit from the gift is a recital hall that will be built just north of White Concert Hall along 17th St. It said the project was approved by its Board of Regents in October of 2020. The new hall will benefits students in the music department and local organizations, creating a smaller and more intimate space. It said the gift will help launch a fundraising campaign with a goal of $5.25 million for the recital hall.

“It is generosity such as this that has been transformative in Washburn’s history, and we know this gift will leave an indelible mark on our campus for generations to come,” said Jerry Farley, president, Washburn University. “We are thankful for the donors’ shared vision, extensive generosity, and commitment to the future of this university.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.