Two gunshot victims walk into Topeka hospital Wednesday morning

Police also investigate shots-fired incident Wednesday morning near S.W. 24th and Buchanan
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people suffering from gunshot wounds walked into a Topeka hospital Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Neither individual had life-threatening injuries, according to police officials.

The individuals went to the hospital around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Neither required ambulance transportation, authorities said.

A short time earlier, police were called to Shunga Glen Park at S.W. 24th and Buchanan on a report of shots fired in the area.

Two Topeka police units that responded to that incident were stationed at the entrance to the park at 11:15 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the shots-fired call at S.W. 24th and Buchanan was related to the incident in which the individuals were wounded.

Police Watch Commander Lt. Joe Perry said the incidents remained under investigation late Wednesday morning.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

