TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect.

TPD says Elijah C. Radcliff, 23, of Topeka is a suspect in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at the Casey’s at 600 SE Rice Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 785-368-9551.

To read our report of the robbery, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.