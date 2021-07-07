Topeka ER & Hospital offers school sports physicals 24/7

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka ER & Hospital will offer school sports physicals for students 24/7 ahead of the 2021 fall sports season.

The Topeka ER & Hospital says throughout July and August, it will offer sports physicals for middle and high school student-athletes. It said the physicals will be available 24/7, no appointment needed and will cost about $25.

According to the hospital, sports physicals are open to all middle and high school students, who must be accompanied by an adult.

“Being a parent myself, I know how hectic life can be,” Schreiner says. “Making sports physicals available 24/7, without the need for an appointment, ensures every family will be able to easily fit this into their busy schedules.”

The hospital said the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation form will be available. It said adults can also download and print it from KSHSAA’s website, fill it out and bring it with them.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.