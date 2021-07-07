Topeka City Council approves NOTO planning committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council voted unanimously to approve a new planning committee for the NOTO Arts District.

Appointing the committee is just the first step in establishing NOTO as a business improvement district (BID) but NOTO’s executive director says he’s glad to see it moving forward.

The Noto district planning committee is made up of six members who are dedicated to seeing the area grow.

“We actually have developed over the last several months, a basic design about how we think this could look” said Tom Underwood, Executive Director of the NOTO District. “We did our own ad-hoc planning and then we submitted that concept to city manager’s office and that’s what we’re doing here this evening, its that next step by statute. The mayor appoints the same people on the committee but we’re asking those people to be re-appointed formally.”

The committee will continue to work with the city council to establish NOTO as a business improvement district.

“A business improvement district is an opportunity for an area to pull together and help fund those things that need to be done but would not typically be done by government, whether its to help maybe with marketing expenses or to do events, these are all the kinds of things that the city might not necessarily provide those services.”

Underwood says he’s impressed with the growth of the district over the last decade but he says there’s room to do more.

“Now we’re at the next point of how do we garter the recourses necessary to continue to grow and expand and beautify and make NOTO the most awesome experience for visitors from all over.”

