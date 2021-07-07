Sunset Zoo to offer free admission to those that get vaccinated at its event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunset Zoo will offer free admission to those that get vaccinated at its upcoming event.

The City of Manhattan says the Sunset Zoo will host a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic provided by the Riley Co. Health Department on Saturday, July 10, for residents 12 and older. It said all attendees will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the City, those 12 and up are eligible to get the vaccine, but those under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. It said the vaccine will be available to anyone in the surrounding area, no appointment or insurance necessary.

The City said the clinic will be held in the Nature Exploration Center, an open air-conditioned environment. It said there will also be a testing room for those that would like to get tested for the virus.

“To be vigilant about stopping the spread of COVID-19, the Riley County Health Department is doing everything it can to offer free accessible ways to receive the vaccine against COVID-19. With summer gatherings happening and back to school happening in about a month, we want to offer a way for our community to stay safe and fight COVID-19,” said Riley County Health Director, Julie Gibbs.

According to the City, the first round of the Pfizer vaccine approved for those 12 and older will be administered at the clinic. It said those that participate will get a scheduled date to get their second dose at the Health Department.

With the recent spread of variants, the City said testing is also vital.

“We want to encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to be tested for their health and the health of those they are around. Several variant strains are in our state and neighboring states, and being tested before traveling is always a good precaution. To continue to battle the virus, the best practice is to be vaccinated and continue to practice measures to keep you safe such as good handwashing, social distancing when in unfamiliar crowded areas, and wearing a mask if necessary,” said Jenny Yuen, Riley County RADXUP, Program Manager.

RCHD said it wanted to ensure the day was fun by hosting the event at a venue like the Sunset Zoo so that residents could enjoy the day.

“We are grateful to be a community partner in this effort and want to do all we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We encourage families to come out, those who still need to be vaccinated to do so, and come enjoy the Zoo with free admission while they are here, " said Scott Shoemaker, Director of Sunset Zoo.

According to the City, the Zoo will offer free admission to those getting a vaccine from the clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We want to make this a fun environment for our community while hosting the clinic. We are working on having some activity booths for people to enjoy as well while visiting. In addition, the Riley County Police Department will be hosting a free hot dog cookout for all visitors from 11 am - 1 pm that day as well inside the Zoo. We are thankful for community partners like this to make the day a good experience for everyone, " said Melissa Kirkwood, Marketing/Development Officer for Sunset Zoo.

The City also said there will be several giveaways for participants to sign up for like family passes to the zoo, passes to Manhattan Waterparks and more.

As part of RCHD’s Safe Summer Challenge, the City said those that get tested will also receive a $5 gift card to either Sonic, Jimmy John’s or Baskin Robbins.

For questions about the event, call 785-565-7560.

