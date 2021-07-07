Shawnee County set to hold Dispatch hiring event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Communications is hiring!

They will hold a dispatcher hiring event Friday, July 16th at the Law Enforcement Center located at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

The family-friendly event will run from 5-8 p.m. and include food trucks and live entertainment.

Personnel and vehicles from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department, and Topeka Fire Department will also be on hand to answer any questions.

They will have interviews and typing tests for those interested in becoming a dispatcher. Those that pass will be given a tour of the facility.

On June 14th, the communications center reported being at only 60% of its usual staff.

They also increased the hourly pay for a dispatcher to $16.13 at the beginning of this month.

For any questions ahead of the hiring event, call 785-251-2222 or email Melanie.Roberts@snco.us

