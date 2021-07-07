Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatality crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the victim of a crash at the intersection of SE Stubbs Rd. and SE 53rd St. as Nancy E. Elliott, 74, of Topeka.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident is still under investigation.

