Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatality crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the victim of a crash at the intersection of SE Stubbs Rd. and SE 53rd St. as Nancy E. Elliott, 74, of Topeka.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident is still under investigation.

