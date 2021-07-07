RCPD follows Corporal to see amazing work she has done in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department decided to follow one of its Corporals around Aggieville to see the amazing work she has done.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it hears all kinds of great things Corporal Jamie Dickson has done in Aggieville, so it wanted to follow her around for itself one night and find out.

RCPD said the relationships that Corporal Dickson has built with residents and businesses during her year-long assignment in the district are remarkable. It said it is safe to say that Corporal Dickson has made a lasting impression with everyone she has come into contact with.

