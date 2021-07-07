Advertisement

One killed in 4-vehicle crash during Wichita police chase

A 22-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash that occurred during a police chase on the west side of Wichita, authorities said.(WITN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was behind bars after a woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon during a police chase on the west side of Wichita, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Central Avenue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck was actively attempting to elude law enforcement officers at the time of the crash.

The Dodge pickup truck was northbound on Ridge Road at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light at Central Avenue.

The Dodge pickup truck then collided with a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was westbound on Central Avenue.

The collision caused the driver’s side rear wheels and tires to detach from the Dodge truck, which collided with a 2016 Jeep Compass that was stopped on the inside left-turn lane from southbound Ridge Road to eastbound Central Avenue.

The Dodge pickup truck then collided with a 2019 Mazda CX3, which was stopped behind the Jeep in the inside left turn lane from southbound Ridge Road to eastbound Central Avenue.

The Dodge pickup truck then rolled onto its top and came to rest in the northbound lanes of Ridge Road.

The driver of the Mazda, Samantha Lee Russell, 22, of Wichita, was taken to Wesley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Russell was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Javan Jermaine Ervin, 37, of Wichita, was o reported uninjured. The patrol said Ervin wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Jordan Samuel Peltzer, 40, of Henderson, Nev., was reported to be uninjured. The patrol said Peltzer was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, Connie L. Holt, 73, of Wichita, was taken to St. Teresa Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol saidHolt was wearing her seat belt.

The patrol said all drivers were alone in their vehicles.

According to KWCH-TV, Wichita police arrested Ervin in connection with the deadly crash.

Ervin, 37, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder in the commission of a felony; aggravated battery; and criminal possession of a firearm, according to jail records.

According to KWCH-TV, Ervin is alleged to have been involved in a robbery near Central and Ridge. When police officers were making an arrest, Ervin took off, ran a traffic light and crashed.

KWCH said Wichita police stressed that the chase was called off before the crash occurred.

