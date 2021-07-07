New partnership makes it easier for developers to find attractive building sites in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new partnership will make it easier for developers to find attractive building sites in Kansas that are shovel-ready.

Governor Laura Kelly says an exciting new partnership is emerging between the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Certified Sites program and Kansas-based Sunflower Electric Power Cooperation, which will increase the number of ready development sites the state can show developers nationwide.

According to Gov. Kelly, Commerce’s Certified Sites Program was originally created and run by the Kansas Economic Development Alliance and informs developers about potential sites Kansas has deemed ideal and ready for investment and development.

As a result of the partnership, Gov. Kelly said when a site has been certified through the Sunflower Electric Power Corporation Certified Site Program, Commerce will automatically certify the site too.

“Showing developers the surplus of shovel-ready sites in Kansas is another strategic tool we can use to attract new businesses, new investments, and new jobs to our state,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration is pleased to partner with Sunflower Electric to draw in new business investment and maintain our state’s record-breaking economic success.”

According to the Kansas Governor, the state’s Certified Site designations are appealing to investors and site selectors because the certification does the following:

Provides important background information on a site’s availability, utilities, site access, environmental records, and site development costs;

Encourages faster site selection decisions; and

Can help advance undeveloped (“greenfield”) or expansion projects.

“This agreement with Sunflower is a great way to get more sites certified in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Sunflower’s certification process is thorough and detailed, and I’m pleased to join them in letting developers know where the state’s best economic development sites are located.”

Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Certified Site designation is valid for three years unless the property is sold or leased within that timeframe. It said successful recipients of the designation can get benefits, including marketing and investment attraction support. It said the Kansas Certified Sites program is incorporated into a variety of marketing campaigns and strategies that attract investors.

Additionally, Gov. Kelly said Commerce and Sunflower Electric’s partnership with LocationOne, a sites and buildings database service, will allow communities in Kansas to post sites and buildings to a national site to be seen by developers throughout the nation.

“The Kansas Certified Sites program is a valuable tool communities can use to market sites to businesses and site location consultants by ensuring that a site is ready for development,” President of the Kansas Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) Steve Jack said. “This partnership will allow even more sites to be recognized and certified by the state.”

“We are excited to enhance job growth and economic activity in Kansas,” Stuart Lowry, President and CEO of Sunflower Electric, said. “The dual certification with the Department of Commerce will enhance marketing opportunities for this site.”

