Nearly 3,000 Evergy customers without power in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 3,000 Evergy customers are without power in the Topeka area Wednesday morning, according to Evergy’s outage map.

About 2,877 customers were without power caused by eight outages around 10:45 am Wednesday. The outages were reported in locations including Berryton, Southwest Topeka, and the area near Topeka Regional Airport. Outages were also reported in Lawrence and Lenexa.

More details will be posted as information becomes available.

