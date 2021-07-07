Advertisement

Men who saved woman from burning home awarded with Champion of Character from Safe Streets Coalition

Safe Streets honored two local men with its Champion of Character award during its meeting on Wednesday.(Safe Streets Coalition)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets honored two local men with its Champion of Character award during its meeting on Wednesday.

United Steelworkers Union employees Robert Havens and Mark Elder were honored for their actions during a house fire in March, where they saved a woman’s life.

Safe Streets says Havens noticed the house across the street from United Steelworkers was on fire and notified Elder, who called 911. The two men ran into the home and found an elderly woman with mobility issues. They carried her out of the house, and the three escaped uninjured.

The Topeka Fire Department honored the pair with its Citizen Heroism Award in June.

