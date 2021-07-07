Advertisement

Local volunteers urging gun owners to Be SMART

Be SMART Topeka partnered with USD 501 to hand out gun locks.
Be SMART Topeka partnered with USD 501 to hand out gun locks.(Be SMART Topeka)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Be SMART Topeka is a local branch of the Be SMART organization encouraging those with guns to lock them up at their homes.

Volunteer Danielle Twemlow said it’s important to normalize the conversation. If a parent can ask if their child’s friend’s home has a pet dog or cat, they can ask if the parent owns a gun.

The group partnered with Topeka Public Schools following the death of 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall giving out safety locks for guns. She said they gave out more than 70 locks to gun owners and people who know gun owners.

“We oftentimes don’t think how those types of instances affect friends and families and that broader community of feeling safety and togetherness and so it’s often not just that incident that is just affecting that family but it’s broader and we’re always stronger together,” she said.

She said the organization can’t stop people from buying guns, but it’s necessary for those who do have one to know what or who is around them.

Be SMART stands for -- Secure, Model, Ask, Recognize, Tell.

