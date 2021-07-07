Advertisement

KHP helps Broncos Quarterback after lugnut gets caught in his windshield

KHP troopers pose with Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock after they help fix his windshield.
KHP troopers pose with Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock after they help fix his windshield.(KHP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol helped a Broncos Quarterback get back home after a lugnut hit his windshield.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says you never know who you can help as a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper. On Wednesday, troopers helped Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock after a lugnut crossed the median and embedded itself in his windshield.

Troopers said the lugnut had almost gone completely through Lock’s windshield.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
SE Shawnee Co. intersection closed for fatal accident
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Teen victim in July 3rd shooting dies, suspect faces murder charge
Karen Davis was charged for criminal sodomy of a child.
Sabetha woman charged for criminal sodomy of a child
A 17-year-old girl who was shot Saturday in Central Topeka, has died from her injuries.
“She was just full of life,” mother of teen victim who died in weekend shooting says
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety

Latest News

Sunset Zoo to offer free admission to those that get vaccinated at its event
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
COVID-19 vaccine events planned statewide as Delta variant cases increase