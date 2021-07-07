KHP helps Broncos Quarterback after lugnut gets caught in his windshield

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol helped a Broncos Quarterback get back home after a lugnut hit his windshield.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says you never know who you can help as a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper. On Wednesday, troopers helped Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock after a lugnut crossed the median and embedded itself in his windshield.

You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper.



Today it was @DrewLock23 (Denver Broncos-QB) 🙂



Join us ➡️ https://t.co/1vkdPVOqiC

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JUCxv8INuG — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

Troopers said the lugnut had almost gone completely through Lock’s windshield.

Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23 👍



Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it!



Glad your #seatbelt was fastened. 👍



Have a safe season now and into the future. #ServiceCourtesyProtection 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DXDLon2l0Y — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

