KDOL warns unemployment claimants to complete My Reemployment Plan before benefits disrupted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Unemployment benefits could soon be disrupted for claimants that do not apply for the My Reemployment Plan program.

The Kansas Department of Labor says on May 13, the Kansas Legislature passed House Bill 2196, which includes an enhanced My Reemployment Plan program meant to help those that are unemployed reenter the Kansas workforce.

According to KDOL, those that do not participate in the program could have their benefits suspended under state law. It said it encourages those that have received a notice to participate in the program to complete the requirements as soon as possible in order to prevent disruption to benefits.

KDOL said the program was developed with the Kansas Department of Commerce and KANSASWORKS Workforce System. It said the program connects those that receive unemployment with professionals in the area.

According to the Department, the program began on June 1 and requires those that claim benefits and have received three continuous weeks of unemployment to complete the following steps:

Upload/build a resume at KANSASWORKS.com or provide work history

Complete the online job search (including the O*Net Interest Profiler) attached to the email/included with the mailed information.

Complete the Job Search Plan and email the completed form to the Kansas Department of Commerce at MRP@ks.gov

The Kansas Department of Commerce says it has notified a group of claimants included in MRP and will continue to notify more as they become eligible. It said failure to complete all steps within seven days of receiving its instructions could result in denial of benefits. It said those that do not comply could have their benefits continued or reinstated when they do show compliance or good cause.

According to KDOL, to help those that receive benefits, the following services will be available through KANSASWORKS for free:

Creation of a personalized My Reemployment Plan that focuses on goals and accountability.

Skills assessment to match interests and skills with occupations.

Resume, interview and networking assistance.

Labor market information highlighting current in-demand jobs.

For help with the My Reemployment Plan, click HERE.

