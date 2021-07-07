Advertisement

KDOL warns unemployment claimants to complete My Reemployment Plan before benefits disrupted

Kansas Department of Labor
Kansas Department of Labor(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Unemployment benefits could soon be disrupted for claimants that do not apply for the My Reemployment Plan program.

The Kansas Department of Labor says on May 13, the Kansas Legislature passed House Bill 2196, which includes an enhanced My Reemployment Plan program meant to help those that are unemployed reenter the Kansas workforce.

According to KDOL, those that do not participate in the program could have their benefits suspended under state law. It said it encourages those that have received a notice to participate in the program to complete the requirements as soon as possible in order to prevent disruption to benefits.

KDOL said the program was developed with the Kansas Department of Commerce and KANSASWORKS Workforce System. It said the program connects those that receive unemployment with professionals in the area.

According to the Department, the program began on June 1 and requires those that claim benefits and have received three continuous weeks of unemployment to complete the following steps:

  • Upload/build a resume at KANSASWORKS.com or provide work history
  • Complete the online job search (including the O*Net Interest Profiler) attached to the email/included with the mailed information.
  • Complete the Job Search Plan and email the completed form to the Kansas Department of Commerce at MRP@ks.gov

The Kansas Department of Commerce says it has notified a group of claimants included in MRP and will continue to notify more as they become eligible. It said failure to complete all steps within seven days of receiving its instructions could result in denial of benefits. It said those that do not comply could have their benefits continued or reinstated when they do show compliance or good cause.

According to KDOL, to help those that receive benefits, the following services will be available through KANSASWORKS for free:

  • Creation of a personalized My Reemployment Plan that focuses on goals and accountability.
  • Skills assessment to match interests and skills with occupations.
  • Resume, interview and networking assistance.
  • Labor market information highlighting current in-demand jobs.

For help with the My Reemployment Plan, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
SE Shawnee Co. intersection closed for fatal accident
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Teen victim in July 3rd shooting dies, suspect faces murder charge
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Karen Davis was charged for criminal sodomy of a child.
Sabetha woman charged for criminal sodomy of a child
A 17-year-old girl who was shot Saturday in Central Topeka, has died from her injuries.
“She was just full of life,” mother of teen victim who died in weekend shooting says

Latest News

One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified
(FILE)
Junction City looks at adding interchange to Taylor Rd.
A 22-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash that occurred...
One killed in 4-vehicle crash during Wichita police chase
A man was taken to an Emporia hospital the car he was driving crashed Tuesday afternoon in Lyon...
Americus man injured Tuesday in single-vehicle crash in Lyon County