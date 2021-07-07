Advertisement

Junction City looks at adding interchange to Taylor Rd.

By JC Post
Jul. 7, 2021
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City Commissioners have adopted a resolution for a Raise Discretionary grant to try and draw a 300-employee industry to the community.

Allen Dinkel, City Manager told the governing body that there is an industry committed to being in Junction City but an interchange needs to be made at Taylor Road near the west side of town close to I-70. It would be a $31 million project including water and wastewater utilities, extending Strauss Boulevard to Taylor Road, with Taylor Road going from Old Highway 40 to the north end of Strauss Boulevard.

If the recruitment is successful Dinkel indicated that the company would probably invest more than $200 million dollars. The City would probably apply for $25 million.

This is an Economic Development Commission project. Local officials have also talked with the Kansas Department of Commerce about the project. The Taylor Road interchange is considered necessary for it to occur. The name of  the company has not been released.

Earlier Tuesday the Geary County Commission approved a letter supporting the City application for a Raise grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation. Commissioner Keith Ascher also explained the grant, if received, would deal with enhancement of infrastructure including a possible interchange near Taylor Road near I-70 on the far west side of the city.

“Basically it would be for enhancement of economic development that far out, so the City would be looking at extending water, sewer and other infrastructure but only if we can get this grant, “said Ascher.

It’s unknown at this time if the grant application will be approved.

