Jackson Co., Kan. looking for man who failed to report to jail

Evalt Christopher Catling, Jr.
Evalt Christopher Catling, Jr.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson Co., Kan. Sheriff’s Office added a man who didn’t show up to jail as ordered to the county’s most wanted list.

Jackson Co. Court issued a warrant Tuesday for Evalt Christopher Catling, Jr. on a motion to revoke bond. Authorities say Catling, 25, did not comply with a court order to surrender himself to law enforcement.

Catling is 5′9″ 145 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

13 NEWS reported he was a passenger in a car involved in a pursuit with law enforcement Nov. 30, 2020. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. They say he could be in the Topeka area. People may contact the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

