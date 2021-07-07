HUD Mortgage Relief Program looks to help Topekans with mortgage payments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The HUD Mortgage Relief Program is working to help Topekans with mortgage payment relief after having experienced financial difficulty related to COVID-19 until July 31.

The City of Topeka says Housing and Urban Development is working to help residents keep up with FHA-insured mortgage payments due to COVID-19 until July 31. Currently, it said there are 194 FHA borrowers in the city. Anyone with an FHA-insured mortgage that cannot pay their mortgage due to financial struggles affiliated with COVID-19 can ask for payment relief. It said mortgage forbearance is when someone has worked with a mortgage servicer to pause or reduce monthly mortgage payments.

Until July 31, the city said residents with an FHA mortgage can ask their servicer to temporarily pause or reduce their payments. It said due to the pandemic, all homeowners with FHA-insured loans can ask for forbearance without penalty. It said when working with a servicer, residents should do the following:

State that you are having a hardship related to COVID-19. You are not required to provide documentation of this hardship.

Request COVID-19 forbearance for your mortgage payments.

Ask your servicer to confirm the details of your forbearance agreement in writing.

The City said residents are eligible for FHA’s COVID-19 forbearance (mortgage relief) if:

Your mortgage is insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).

You can’t make your payments because you were affected by COVID-19.

According to the City, those with a reverse mortgage, or Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, should contact their servicer for options available to them.

