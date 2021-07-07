Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wednesday morning death at the Gun Garage in Topeka is being investigated as a suicide.

The Topeka Police Department says it was called to the Gun Garage at 2120 NE Meriden Rd. just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday with reports of a death that had just occurred at the business. At this time, it said the death is being investigated as a suicide.

According to TPD, medical personnel pronounced an adult male dead at the scene.

No other details have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, please reach out to 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org to find confidential help.

