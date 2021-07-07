Advertisement

Fort Riley’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team deploying to Europe

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, will be heading to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The U.S. Army says The 1st ABCT will be replacing the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood.

“The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is honored to deploy in support of Atlantic Resolve as a regionally allocated force in Europe,” said Col. Brian E. McCarthy, 1st ABCT commander. “It is a great privilege to aid in the preservation of peace by showcasing our Army’s ability to project readiness across the globe. This brigade’s legacy of fighting and training alongside our European partners began in the fields of France during World War One. We are proud to uphold our dedication to a strong Europe, and once again stand with our allies and partners.”

Fort Riley’s 1st Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to Europe in April 2021 to assist in Operation Atlantic Resolve. Most of Brigade’s 1,800 soldiers are stationed in Germany, with a forward presence in Poland, Latvia and Romania.

