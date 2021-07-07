Advertisement

Crews on scene of house fire early Wednesday at Lake Sherwood

Mission Townshp Fire Department crews were on the scene of a blaze early Wednesday in the 3300...
Mission Townshp Fire Department crews were on the scene of a blaze early Wednesday in the 3300 block of S.W. Friar Road in the Lake Sherwood area just west of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press and Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday in the Lake Sherwood area just west of Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. at a residence in the 3300 block of S.W. Friar Road.

Mission Township Fire Department crews were responding to the blaze.

Topeka Fire Department crews provided assistance.

There were no immediate reports of injuies.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Most Read

One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
SE Shawnee Co. intersection closed for fatal accident
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Teen victim in July 3rd shooting dies, suspect faces murder charge
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Karen Davis was charged for criminal sodomy of a child.
Sabetha woman charged for criminal sodomy of a child
A 17-year-old girl who was shot Saturday in Central Topeka, has died from her injuries.
“She was just full of life,” mother of teen victim who died in weekend shooting says

Latest News

This recently graduated Manhattan High hoops star will play at McPherson College.
Good Kid Owen is a King, on the homecoming and basketball courts
Foundation Park requests $8M in IRBs from City of MHK
MHK City Commissioners approve $8M in Industrial Revenue Bonds
Topeka City Council approves NOTO planning committee
13 News at 10pm - clipped version
TPD responds to shooting on SW Polk
TPD responds to shooting in 1100 block of SW Polk