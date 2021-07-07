Crews on scene of house fire early Wednesday at Lake Sherwood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday in the Lake Sherwood area just west of Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. at a residence in the 3300 block of S.W. Friar Road.

Mission Township Fire Department crews were responding to the blaze.

Topeka Fire Department crews provided assistance.

There were no immediate reports of injuies.

