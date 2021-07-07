COVID-19 vaccine events planned statewide as Delta variant cases increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 vaccination events have been planned throughout Kansas as the number of Delta variant cases increases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with an increased presence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the region, local health departments, providers and community groups will continue to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. While infection rates have declined in the state, it said the emergence of the new variant puts communities across Kansas at risk. It said residents should stay safe by continuing COVID-mitigation efforts such as social distancing and wearing masks around unvaccinated residents.

According to the KDHE, the events are part of an effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated or tested to stop the spread of the virus in order to protect the community. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the B.117 variant, which was the previous dominant strain. It said the new variant appears to spread most quickly in communities with the lowest vaccination rates.

The KDHE said vaccination and testing events are as follows:

Douglas County Wednesday, July 7, 2021 What: Lawrence Just Food, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 1000 E 11th St, Lawrence, KS 66046 Hours: 9:30 AM – 4 PM Friday, July 9, 2021 What: Christ Community Church, Testing Clinic Where: 1100 Kasold Drive, Lawrence 66049 Hours: 5 PM – 7 PM Wednesday, July 14, 2021 What: Lawrence Public Library, Vaccine and Testing Event Where: 707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Hours: 9 AM – 12 PM

Lyon County Saturday, July 10, 2021 What: Riverside Elementary School, Testing Clinic Where: 327 South West Street, Emporia, KS 66801 Hours: 8 AM – 10 AM

Shawnee County Saturday, July 10, 2021 What: Harvesters Community Food Network/ USD 501, Vaccination Clinic Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Jardine Middle School - 2600 S.W. 33rd St. Topeka, KS 66611 Hours: 7 AM – 10 AM Tuesday, July 13, 2021 What: Oakland New Life, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Lundgren Elementary, 1020 NE Forest Ave, Topeka, KS 66616 Hours: 9 AM – 3 PM

Reno County Monday, July 12, 2021 What: Reno County Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS 67501 Hours: 8 AM – 3 PM



According to the KDHE, additional vaccine and testing events may happen in communities across Kansas. It said residents should check with their local health departments.

For more information about vaccines or to schedule an appointment, click HERE.

