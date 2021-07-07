Americus man injured Tuesday in single-vehicle crash in Lyon County

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to an Emporia hospital the car he was driving crashed Tuesday afternoon in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of County Road 240. The location was about three miles east of Americus.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Challenger was eastbound on Road 240 when it left the roadway to the left, lost control and slid into the right ditch.

The driver, identified as Paul A. Timmons, 60, of Americus, was transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said Timmons was wearing a seat belt.

