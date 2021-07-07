Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Father of a Topeka 2-year-old is to be held responsible for placing the child in a situation in which he was shot after the child found a gun in his backpack, according to TPD.

The Topeka Police Department says on June 15, around 2:09 a.m., it was called to the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus Emergency Department with reports of a 2-year-old that was brought in with a gunshot wound. It said the child was brought in by their mother, Chykia Barber, and father, Aneis Lovell Brown. It said the three live together in their family home in an area of 11th St.

According to TPD, staff at KU Med said the child had injuries that required they be taken to a pediatric trauma facility. It said medical personnel did not say whether or not the injury appeared to be self-inflicted and officers were unable to examine the injury closely.

TPD said Brown left the hospital after he dropped off the child and returned shortly after with his mother. Brown said he had been sleeping on the couch and that he left his gun in a backpack under the coffee table in the living room. It said the child had been put to bed earlier in the evening and after Brown fell asleep he awoke to Barber telling him that they needed to take the child to the hospital.

Brown said he saw that the child was bleeding and then looked at his gun. He said he found a spent cartridge stuck in the ejection port of his Glock .40 caliber handgun. He said he saw the child had a wound to their torso and knew that they had shot themself.

Brown claimed the gun as his own and that he bought it from the street from someone he did not know for around $400 just a matter of months beforehand. He told his mother and officers at the hospital that he had brought the gun to her home and left it there before the pair returned to the hospital.

The backpack as described was found at the house of Brown’s mother with the gun as described inside. TPD said the gun was loaded with an extended magazine and was seized as evidence.

According to TPD, a detective spoke to Barber, who said she was asleep when she awoke to the sound of a gunshot with her child standing in the living room crying. It said Barber checked on the child and found that they were hurt.

When Barber was asked if she knew about the gun that the child used, she said she knew that her gun was in her drawer. She said she took it with her to the hospital and left it in a bag in the family car.

TPD said Brown had previously been convicted of a crime in March of 2016. It said Brown has been prohibited from owning firearms since his release after juvenile adjudication for an offense that would have been a felony if it had been committed by an adult.

During a search of the house, officers said they found a child’s polo shirt with a bullet hole and burn marks, which are consistent with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers also found marijuana, a digital scale and a bottle of cognac on the living room coffee table, as well as another handgun.

According to TPD, Brown caused the child to be placed in a situation in which the child was shot. It said Brown was also found to be in possession of marijuana, which he said would be found in his house.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and remains confined.

