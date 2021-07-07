1 injured in Central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in Central Topeka.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of SW Polk.

TPD says an adult man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, and is expected to be okay.

Authorities continue looking into circumstances surrounding the shooting. 13 NEWS will provide additional information as it becomes available.

