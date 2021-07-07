Advertisement

1 injured in Central Topeka shooting

TPD responds to shooting in 1100 block of SW Polk
TPD responds to shooting in 1100 block of SW Polk
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in Central Topeka.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of SW Polk.

TPD says an adult man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, and is expected to be okay.

Authorities continue looking into circumstances surrounding the shooting. 13 NEWS will provide additional information as it becomes available.

