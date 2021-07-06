Union members consider effects of Frito-Lay strike on their families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the baker’s union at Frito-Lay said they are fighting for improved working conditions and pay raises even though they admit going on strike will affect their family finances.

Shawn Steele’s fiancee is due to give birth in a few weeks.

He said realistically, he can afford to be on strike for about a month.

“I’ve paid most the bills while she’s been pregnant so she doesn’t work overtime and this is gonna hurt our bill situation,” he said Tuesday.

“Plus, her being off she’s only gonna get 60% pay I believe after the birth.”

He said as a union member he is not eligible for paid parental leave and adds a work/life balance is already difficult to maintain.

“It kind of hit close to home and kind of made me a little mad, like, why can’t you just treat us like you would everybody else?”

“I still have two hours to play with my daughter and that’s if I’m not willing to sacrifice my sleep and usually I do so I go to work tired.”

John Schmidt is the union’s International Vice President for the Midwest.

He said union members are eligible for strike benefits starting next week.

The union will pay members $105 per week for time spent on the picket line for up to 10 weeks.

Schmidt said health insurance is a more complicated issue.

“Frito cut it off the day we walked which they can do but they have to point you in the direction of COBRA health insurance the company has to make it available to you for 18 months but the cost of it so high people can’t afford it,” he explained.

“There’s still Obamacare, we can look into that, try to get that set up and then with Kansans, we’re trying to see if they’re available for KanCare for their dependents.”

Schmidt worked at the Frito-Lay plant in the 1970s before joining union leadership.

He said he’s not surprised about the strike.

“They’re making a profit year after year after year and we don’t see it we get a pat on the back but that don’t buy many groceries.”

13 NEWS reached out to Frito-Lay with questions about paid parental leave and health insurance for union members but the company did not respond.

However, they said they are remaining committed to continuing operations.

In a statement they said:

“Frito-Lay has been planning actions to mitigate impact. Contingency plans have focused on production, sourcing product from our other sites, and labor.

The company is also sourcing products from neighboring Frito-Lay manufacturing sites across our supply chain system.”

