Tyreek Hill pops question to now-fiancee as sparks fly

Tyreek Hill gets engaged to Keeta Vaccaro on July 4, 2021. (Tyreek Hill, Instagram)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - As fireworks lit up the sky, different sparks were flying between Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro on the 4th of July.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill popped the question to his now-fiancee Keeta Vaccaro on Sunday evening. The pair posted a video and picture of the engagement.

The couple posed for a picture as white boards were removed from a sign that read “Will You Marry Me?” Fireworks lit up beside them as Vaccaro said yes and a beautiful diamond ring now sparkles on her finger.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

