Tuesday forecast: A seasonal day ahead

Tonight’s cold front will be the first of two in the 8 day with the other one being Friday night. Both fronts will come with showers/storms that at this point will come with isolated strong to severe storms if we do get any severe weather at all. The front Friday night may linger nearby leading to more rounds of showers/storms throughout the weekend so something to be aware of if you were noticing the cooler temperatures and were making outdoor plans to take advantage of it, it may not be all good news. You may have rain to deal with especially on Saturday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph. Heat index values will be about 1-3° above the air temperature.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of showers/storms especially after midnight mainly in north-central Kansas. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers/storms in the morning, better chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be slightly warmer with more sun but near seasonal. Take advantage of the weather Thursday because the heat comes in full force Friday with highs in the 90s (air temperatures near 100° out toward central KS) with triple digit heat indices for most. The good news is, the extreme heat is only for one day.

The cold front will bring highs down in the 80s over the weekend and even into early next week however will bring on and off showers/storms especially over the weekend.

Taking Action:

Days to take advantage of the outdoors (but remain hydrated): Today and Thursday. Friday won’t be bad either especially if you’re at the pool but if you’re near the Nebraska border stay weather aware for a better chance of storms to develop in the late afternoon hours.

Days to consider a Plan B to stay inside but at the same time stay updated with the forecast in case of any changes: Tomorrow afternoon especially if you’re southeast of a line from Hiawatha down through Holton to Council Grove and Saturday for all of northeast KS. Still can’t rule out a few hit and miss showers/storms on Sunday either but it’s a lower probability of rain affecting outdoor plans compared to Saturday.



