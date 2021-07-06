Trial set for Waverly man charged in fatal 2020 house fire in Vermillion

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A jury trial has been scheduled for one of two men charged in a 2020 house fire and explosion that killed an elderly Vermillion man.

KMZA Radio reports a trial date of Nov. 8 has been set for Jefferson Goad, of Waverly, who is one of two men charged in the Jan. 24, 2020, blaze that claimed the life of Donald McLaughlin, 83, whose body was found in his burned-out home.

Goad, who pleaded not guilty in Marshall County District Court in Marysville, is charged with first-degree murder along with conspiracy; aggravated robbery; aggravated burglary; arson; and interference with a law enforcement officer.

KMZA says an arraignment is scheduled Tuesday for Jeremy Penix II, of Melvern, who is a co-defendant in the case. Penix is expected to enter a plea during the arraignment.

Penix also is charged with first-degree murder; conspiracy; aggravated robbery; aggravated burglary; arson; and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Goad was 47 and Penix was 18 when charges were filed against them in March 2020.

