TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Monday following a search warrant executed in the 2500 block of SW Osborn Rd.

TPD says Gregory Seeley, 63, was taken into custody and booked for sexual exploitation of a child, marijuana possession, and criminal use of a weapon.

Officers found child pornography, firearms, and marijuana during their search.

