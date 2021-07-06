Advertisement

Topeka man peacefully arrested after barricading himself in home

Two people were arrested early Monday in connection with a business burglary in the 1000 block...
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday July 5th, at around 8:00 p.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to the 2400 block of SE Illinois looking for a suspect in connection with several felonies. Officers believed the subject, 46 year-old Elias Solis, had barricaded himself inside his home.

TPD’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiator responded to the scene and around 10:15 pm the man was taken into custody. He was then transported to the LEC for questioning and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

