Topeka Fire Department puts out 24 fires over July 4 weekend

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department extinguished 24 fires over the 4th of July weekend.

The Topeka Fire Department says from July 3 through July 5 it put out 24 fires. It said those numbers are as follows:

  • 11 dumpster fires
  • 9 outside trash fires
  • 1 outside storage fire
  • 3 grass fires

According to TFD, the total estimated dollar loss associated with the fires is $3,912.

