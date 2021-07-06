Topeka Fire Department puts out 24 fires over July 4 weekend
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department extinguished 24 fires over the 4th of July weekend.
The Topeka Fire Department says from July 3 through July 5 it put out 24 fires. It said those numbers are as follows:
- 11 dumpster fires
- 9 outside trash fires
- 1 outside storage fire
- 3 grass fires
According to TFD, the total estimated dollar loss associated with the fires is $3,912.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.