Topeka Fire Department puts out 24 fires over July 4 weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department extinguished 24 fires over the 4th of July weekend.

The Topeka Fire Department says from July 3 through July 5 it put out 24 fires. It said those numbers are as follows:

11 dumpster fires

9 outside trash fires

1 outside storage fire

3 grass fires

According to TFD, the total estimated dollar loss associated with the fires is $3,912.

